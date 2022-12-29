 Skip to Content
June 14 Veteran telephone town hall - Cleveland VA

Cleveland VA Veteran telephone town hall graphic

Cleveland VA Veteran Telephone Town Hall

When:

Wed. Jun 14, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Call in during the event: 855.436.3682 press *3 to ask a question

Listen over the telephone

Cleveland VA , WI

Cost:

Free

If you are a Veteran, or caregiver of a Veteran enrolled in the Cleveland VA Clinic you are invited to participate in a telephone town hall 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.  The live event will be held over the telephone.

Call in any time during the live event time frame and press *3 to be connected to a screener. The screener will add your question/comment to the queue. The number is 855.436.3682. You can also listen to the call live via the website access.live/MilwaukeeVA and submit your question online.

No registration required.

Automated calls to join the telephone town hall will be made to enrolled Veterans. 

