Nursing Career Fair
VA Nursing Career Fair
When:
Wed. Mar 8, 2023, 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT
Where:
Matousek Auditorium
Cost:
Free
Calling all nursing students and current nurses seeking work-life balance and the best benefits in the industry!
The Milwaukee VA Medical Center will hold a Nursing Career Fair from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in the Milwaukee VA's Matousek Auditorium, 5000 W. National Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53295.
Advance your nursing career and serve a higher-purpose providing care to our nation's heroes.
Interested but can't make it? Send us your resume at: VHAMIWHRjobapplications@va.gov or call 414-384-2000, ext. 42930.
The VA offers best in-industry work-life balance with:
- 11 paid holidays
- Generous paid time off
- Sick leave
- 12 weeks paid parental leave
- Scholarship programs
- Pensions
- And more
Join us March 8 to take the first step toward a nursing career with the Milwaukee VA!See more events