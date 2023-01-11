Skip to Content
Nursing Career Fair

VA Nursing, love what you do graphic.

VA Nursing Career Fair

When:

Wed. Mar 8, 2023, 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT

Where:

Milwaukee VA Clinic

Matousek Auditorium

Cost:

Free

Calling all nursing students and current nurses seeking work-life balance and the best benefits in the industry!

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center will hold a Nursing Career Fair from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in the Milwaukee VA's Matousek Auditorium, 5000 W. National Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53295.

Advance your nursing career and serve a higher-purpose providing care to our nation's heroes.  

Interested but can't make it?  Send us your resume at: VHAMIWHRjobapplications@va.gov or call 414-384-2000, ext. 42930.

The VA offers best in-industry work-life balance with:

  • 11 paid holidays
  • Generous paid time off
  • Sick leave
  • 12 weeks paid parental leave
  • Scholarship programs
  • Pensions
  • And more

Join us March 8 to take the first step toward a nursing career with the Milwaukee VA!

