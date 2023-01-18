Skip to Content
Post-Graduate Residency/Fellowship Virtual Information Session

When:

Thu. Feb 9, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Questions can be sent to: VHAMIWNERProgramSpecialists@va.gov

 

Learn about six post-graduate opportunities offered at the Milwaukee VA:

Residency Programs (for NP and PA students):

Fellowship Programs (open to all professions with postgraduate degrees, such as MD, RN, psychologist, engineer, health care administrator, pharmacist, public health professional, social worker):

 

 

