Post-Graduate Residency/Fellowship Virtual Information Session
When:
Thu. Feb 9, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Questions can be sent to: VHAMIWNERProgramSpecialists@va.gov
Learn about six post-graduate opportunities offered at the Milwaukee VA:
Residency Programs (for NP and PA students):
- Mental Health Nurse Practitioner
- Primary Care Nurse Practitioner
- Primary Care Physician Assistant
- Emergency Medicine Physician Assistant
Fellowship Programs (open to all professions with postgraduate degrees, such as MD, RN, psychologist, engineer, health care administrator, pharmacist, public health professional, social worker):
