Milwaukee VA Ruck March

Ruck march for mental health resiliency

When:

Thu. May 4, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Lake Wheeler Pavilion

Cost:

Free

Milwaukee VA's Chaplain Services and Mental Health team are inviting Veterans, employees, Veteran service organizations, caregivers and family members to participate in a ruck march starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 4.

This 'participate-at-your-own-ability' ruck march will promote spiritual and mental health through resiliency efforts. The aim is to educate, promote and enhance spiritual and mental health resiliency through connecting participants to the valuable resources offered through the VA and our partner organizations.


Attire for the event will be casual and weather appropriate, with athletic footwear.


Participants will ruck march a course on the Milwaukee VA campus with stops at various locations to receive information and motivational messages focused on spirituality and resiliency.


For additional information contact the Chaplain Services: 414-384-2000, ext 42160.
https://www.va.gov/milwaukee-health-care/chaplain-services/ 

