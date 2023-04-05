Milwaukee VA Ruck March
Ruck march for mental health resiliency
When:
Thu. May 4, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Lake Wheeler Pavilion
Cost:
Free
Milwaukee VA's Chaplain Services and Mental Health team are inviting Veterans, employees, Veteran service organizations, caregivers and family members to participate in a ruck march starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 4.
This 'participate-at-your-own-ability' ruck march will promote spiritual and mental health through resiliency efforts. The aim is to educate, promote and enhance spiritual and mental health resiliency through connecting participants to the valuable resources offered through the VA and our partner organizations.
Attire for the event will be casual and weather appropriate, with athletic footwear.
Participants will ruck march a course on the Milwaukee VA campus with stops at various locations to receive information and motivational messages focused on spirituality and resiliency.
For additional information contact the Chaplain Services: 414-384-2000, ext 42160.
https://www.va.gov/milwaukee-health-care/chaplain-services/