National VA 2K Walk & Roll
When:
Wed. May 17, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Lake Wheeler Pavilion
Cost:
Free
Please join us for the 13th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll!
The dual-purpose event promotes healthy, active lifestyles and raises awareness for VA Homeless Veterans Services. Together with fellow community members, Veterans and VA employees, we will walk or roll.
Walk or roll 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) – or any other distance you are comfortable completing — anytime, anywhere on May 17, or join us on the Milwaukee VA campus:
- Stop by the Lake Wheeler Pavilion between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Optional 2K walking route: Two laps around Lake Wheeler
- Wellness and Homeless Prevention Resource information for Veterans and staff
- Music presented by the Jeff Clair Project Band
- Food Trucks on site and Sweet Delight Kettle Corn
Donation drive: In 2022, Milwaukee VA housed 309 Veterans experiencing homelessness! Support the Milwaukee VA 2K donation goal of collecting 309 cleaning supplies for newly housed Veterans. Donations can be dropped off at the bus located at the Lake Wheeler pavilion or at the Voluntary Service office in Building 70, Room C-16, between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on May 18. Items needed: all-purpose household cleaner, laundry soap, dryer sheets, dish washing soap and store gift cards.
Share your VA 2K images to your personal social media with #VA2K
Community-based outpatient clinics in Green Bay, Appleton, Cleveland and Union Grove will also participate at their facilities or remotely.
For more information on the National VA 2K Walk & Roll: https://www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTH/va2k.asp