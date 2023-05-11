Dementia Education Series: Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia
Dementia Education Series
When:
Tue. Jul 11, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Cost:
Free
Register to receive the Zoom link information for this class.
Dementia Education Series in conjunction with the VA Caregiver Support Program present an Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia. Tuesday, July 11, 1-2:30 p.m. via Zoom.
To register for the Zoom link, go to: https://www.communityresourcefinder.org/Resource.../Index... or by calling 800.272.3900
Alzheimer's disease is not a normal part of aging. Join us to learn about the impact of Alzheimer's; the difference between Alzheimer's and dementia; stages and risk factors; current research and treatments available for some symptoms; and Alzheimer's Association resources.
This program is being held in conjunction with the VA Caregiver Support Program. The general public is welcome to join.
You will receive join details upon registering.