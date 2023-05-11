Dementia Education Series: Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body
Dementia Education Series
When:
Tue. Jul 18, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Cost:
Free
Registration required to receive Zoom link for class.
Dementia Education Series in conjunction with the VA Caregiver Support Program present Healthy Living for Your Brian and Body. Tuesday, July 18, 1-2:30 p.m. via Zoom.
To register for the Zoom link, go to: https://www.communityresourcefinder.org/Resource.../Index... or by calling 800.272.3900.
Identify how certain behaviors affect our brains and bodies. List strategies for healthy decision-making regarding:
Sleep
Smoking
Mental health
Cognitive activity.
Physical health and exercise.
Diet and nutrition.
Social engagement.
For centuries, we've known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age. Join us to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.
This program is being held in conjunction with the VA Caregiver Support Program. The general public is welcome to join.
You will receive join details upon registering.