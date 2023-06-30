Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Hiring Fair: VA Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Nursing

VA Nursing Excellence banner with flag filled heart

Check out the great benefits and scholarship opportunities in Nursing at the VA

When:

Wed. Jul 12, 2023, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Building 144

Cost:

Free

Milwaukee VA Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Center is having an in-person hiring event for RNs and Nursing Assistants on Wednesday, July 12, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Join us in the SCI building (building 144) to talk about benefits, potential scholarships and other factors that will make you love working at the Milwaukee VA.

For additional information email: vhamiwpcsnurserecruiters@va.gov

See more events

Last updated: