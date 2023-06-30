Hiring Fair: VA Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Nursing
Check out the great benefits and scholarship opportunities in Nursing at the VA
When:
Wed. Jul 12, 2023, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Milwaukee VA Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Center is having an in-person hiring event for RNs and Nursing Assistants on Wednesday, July 12, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Join us in the SCI building (building 144) to talk about benefits, potential scholarships and other factors that will make you love working at the Milwaukee VA.
For additional information email: vhamiwpcsnurserecruiters@va.gov