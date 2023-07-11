Navy Week - Milwaukee
Navy Week - Milwaukee
When:
Fri. Jul 21, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Lake Wheeler Pavilion
Cost:
Free
**It's Navy week in Milwaukee!**
Join us between 9 and 11 a.m, Friday, July 21 at Lake Wheeler pavilion on the Milwaukee VA campus as we celebrate and welcome the U.S. Navy in town.
Navy Week - Milwaukee, Wisconsin will be held during the week of July 17-23.
Milwaukee Navy Week will host between 50 and 75 Sailors from across the nation to volunteer throughout the community and discuss why the Navy matters to Milwaukee.
Come down for this casual meet-and-greet and support our Navy guests!
For more information on Navy Week - Milwaukee: https://outreach.navy.mil/Navy-Weeks/Milwaukee-2023/