Milwaukee HTK - "Garden to Table" cooking series (virtual)
Register today!
When:
Wed. Aug 9, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
Cost:
Free
**Registration is required for this virtual HTK cooking series.**
Do you have a garden full of produce and you're looking for new recipes to use up all those fresh vegetables? Or, do you love going to the farmers market and picking the freshest produce you can find? Then we have a class for you!
Zablocki VA enrolled Veterans can register now for Healthy Teaching Kitchen’s newest offering:
“Garden to Table” cooking class series.
The virtual classes, via VA Video Connect, will be:
1-2 p.m., Aug 9, 16, 23 and 30.
Each class is unique and registration is for the entire series.
To enroll: contact Sandy at 414-384-2000, ext. 47387.
Milwaukee VA's Healthy Teaching Kitchen will share healthy cooking methods, storage guidelines and ways to reduce waste in your kitchen. You will also cook along with us and prepare a healthy veggie-focused recipe each week.
Space is limited, call today!
For information on how to use VA Video Connect: http://www.myhealth.va.gov/.../ss20200320-va-video-connect
Wed. Aug 9, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Aug 16, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Aug 23, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Aug 30, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar