Vietnam Veteran lapel pinning at Lake Wheeler pavilion

Front and back of Vietnam Veteran lapel pin

A lasting memento of the Nation's thanks!

When:

Fri. Jul 21, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Lake Wheeler Pavilion

Cost:

Free

Vietnam era Veterans are encourages to attend this Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pinning commemorative event between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m at Lake Wheeler pavilion located behind the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.
Members of the U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration team here as part of Navy Week, Milwaukee are hosting this dignified public pinning for U.S. Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of Nov. 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975, regardless of location.
Navy Week - Milwaukee is the week of July 17-23. For more information: https://www.vietnamwar50th.com/

