International Overdose Awareness Day

Veterans, staff and the public are invited to learn about the dangers of drug overdoses and how they can help Veterans struggling with addiction during International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.

Information tables will be set up in the main hospital (Building 111) as well as Building 43 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be overdose prevention education in the Domiciliary that day, and chaplains will assist with moments of silence for overdose victims. Attendees will be encouraged to share remembrances of those lost to overdose and how it has affected them.

In addition to educational materials, attendees can pick up medication lock boxes, gun locks, medical disposal bags and fentanyl test strips. Veterans will be able to receive a prescription for naloxone (Narcan), and others will learn how they can receive a free naloxone kit of their own. There will be demonstrations on how to administer naloxone, which is life-saving medicine for anyone overdosing on drugs. It is often dispensed as a nasal spray, making it quick and easy to use.

