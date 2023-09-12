Vocal early music group Aperi Animam performance

Aperi Animam, a professional vocal early music ensemble, will give a free concert at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in the Milwaukee VA Medical Center Chapel.



The group "has been praised for its ensemble precision, full-throated vocals, emotional expressivity and innovative programming," according to its website.



"Our hope and desire is to bring awareness of its mystical properties and benefit to the soul, which is where our name originates — 'open your soul.'"



The ensemble's repertoire spans from Gregorian chant to 21st century works but focuses primarily on sacred music from the Renaissance.



"The ensemble emphasizes the meditative and reflective atmosphere that can be manifested through thoughtful and mindful performance of this music."



Click here to hear Aperi Animam.



More music clips of Aperi Animam are available here.

The program will be under an hour and will include commentary and interaction, including Q&A.



The concert is made possible by a grant through the organization Early Music Now.