Celebrating 100 years of women's health care at VA!

Join Milwaukee VA's Women's Health, noon-3 p.m., Oct. 27 in the Matousek Auditorium for the Women's Health resource fair.

For a century now, VA has been providing health care services to the courageous women Veterans who have served our nation.

Let’s honor our women Veterans. Women have served the nation in every conflict since the Revolutionary war in many roles distinguishing themselves on the front lines to nursing the wounded.

While our journey for Women Veterans healthcare is ongoing, the heroic women in our history have truly demonstrated transformation, innovation, creativity, and perseverance.