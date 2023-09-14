Skip to Content
Women's Health resource fair

Logo for 100th Anniversary of Women's Health Care at VA

Celebrating 100 years of women's health care at VA!

When:

Mon. Oct 23, 2023, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

Join Milwaukee VA's Women's Health, noon-3 p.m., Oct. 27 in the Matousek Auditorium for the Women's Health resource fair. 

For a century now, VA has been providing health care services to the courageous women Veterans who have served our nation. 

Let’s honor our women Veterans. Women have served the nation in every conflict since the Revolutionary war in many roles distinguishing themselves on the front lines to nursing the wounded.

While our journey for Women Veterans healthcare is ongoing, the heroic women in our history have truly demonstrated transformation, innovation, creativity, and perseverance.

