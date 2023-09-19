Hiring fair for Acute Inpatient Nursing Assistants

Love what you do at Milwaukee VA!

Zablocki VA Medical Center invites you to our Acute Inpatient Division Nursing Assistant Hiring Fair, 2-6 p.m. on Tues. Oct. 10, 2023 in the 3rd floor recreation hall (Building 111).

Acute Inpatient Division is hiring Nursing Assistants. Come to the 3rd floor recreations hall to talk about benefits, potential scholarships and other factors that will make you love working at the Milwaukee VA.

This is a great opportunity for Nursing Assistants and Nursing students to begin their career with the Zablocki VA Nursing Team!

**This will be a HIRING EVENT**

• Bring your resume

• Nurse Managers will be interviewing applicants

• Meet with nursing staff representatives

• Unit tours available

If you are unable to join us on Tues., Oct. 10, please feel free to email your resume to: VHAMIWPCSNurseRecruiters@va.gov