June 10 Veteran telephone town hall - Milwaukee

Milwaukee VA Veteran Telephone Town Hall

When:

Mon. Jun 10, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm CT

Where:

Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Call in during the live event: 855.436.3682, press *3 to ask a question. Listen over the telephone.

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

If you are a Veteran, or caregiver of a Veteran enrolled in the Milwaukee VA Medical Center health care system you are invited to participate in a telephone town hall noon-1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2023.  The live event will be held over the telephone.

Call in any time during the live event time frame and press *3 to be connected to a screener. The screener will add your question/comment to the queue. The number is 855.436.3682. You can also listen to the call live via the website access.live/MilwaukeeVA and submit your question online.

No registration required.

Automated calls to join the telephone town hall will be made to enrolled Veterans. 

