Milwaukee VA medication take back day

Public medication takeback day event

Drive up to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center east entrance anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 and receive an envelope to mail your unused or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs in for disposal. Or, if you would like to dispose of any medications at the Milwaukee VAMC between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. park your vehicle and bring them to just inside the east entrance to the secure collection box.

In support of the DUMP Opioids Act, the Department of Veterans Affairs is launching a nationwide effort to assist Veterans and non-Veterans to dispose of unused or expired prescription or over-the-counter drugs, including controlled substance prescription medications, on designated VA Medication Take Back Days.

Those who can’t participate in the VA Medication Take Back Day can use the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration’s Public Disposal Locations Search Tool to locate year-round authorized collection locations:

DEA Diversion Control Division (usdoj.gov)

Veterans enrolled for VA care can bring their expired or unused medications to their VA site of care for disposal anytime. Check with your VA Pharmacist for instructions.

VA is committed to supporting the safe disposal of unused controlled substance prescription medications for our Veterans and we look forward to non-Veteran participation on this public VA Medication Take Back Day.