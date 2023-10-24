Appleton VA medication take back day

Any member of the public is welcome to participate.

Members of the public can dispose of expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, at select VA facilities, on VA Medication Take Back Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct 27, at the Appleton VA Clinic, 10 Tri Park Way, front entrance.

In support of the DUMP Opioids Act, the Department of Veterans Affairs is launching a nationwide effort to assist Veterans and non-Veterans to dispose of unused or expired prescription or over-the-counter drugs, including controlled substance prescription medications, on designated VA Medication Take Back Days.

Those who can’t participate in the VA Medication Take Back Day can use the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration’s Public Disposal Locations Search Tool to locate year-round authorized collection locations:

https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/

Veterans enrolled for VA care can bring their expired or unused medications to their VA site of care for disposal anytime. Check with your VA Pharmacist for instructions.

VA is committed to supporting the safe disposal of unused controlled substance prescription medications for our Veterans and we look forward to non-Veteran participation on this public VA Medication Take Back Day.