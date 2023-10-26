Limited seating, eTicket required.

Milwaukee PBS invites you to step back in time to learn about the Soldiers Home, a National Historic Landmark located in Milwaukee.

Sneak peek screening of documentary:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 2

Time: 7-9 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Location: Matousek Auditorium, Milwaukee VA

Tickets: Required eTicket registration

The origins of the Soldiers Home trace back to President Abraham Lincoln’s last legislative act and an overlooked group of young women who were clearly feminists before their time.

The documentary features Civil War historians, preservationists, veterans and even some reenactors. The story explains how these grounds impacted the development of Milwaukee as a city and why it’s important to preserve all of it.

A talkback with the filmmakers and other special guests follows the screening.

**This is a free event, open to the public. Seating is limited; eTicket required.