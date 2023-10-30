Skip to Content
John H. Bradley VA Clinic blood drive

Open to the public; urgent need for blood donation.

When:

Mon. Nov 13, 2023, 6:30 am – 10:00 am CT

Where:

John H. Bradley Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic

10 Tri-Park Way

Appleton, WI

Cost:

Free

The John H. Bradley VA Clinic is hosting a blood drive with The Community Blood Center 6:30 to 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.

For scheduling assistance contact Mari Kingsbury at Mari.Kingsbury@va.gov or Alaina Kozicki at Alaina.Kozicki@va.gov.

You may also schedule online at www.communityblood.org/donor. Log in, click “Donate Now” and search for sponsor code “N077”. Potential donors will need to search for John H. Bradley to find the blood drive.

If you do not have an account, please click “Create One Now” then follow the above directions.

Donors will receive a goody bag and be entered into a drawing for a gift basket!

