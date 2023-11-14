Skip to Content
Lung cancer awareness resource fair

flyer for resource fair about lung cancer

Come learn about VA's lung cancer oncology program.

When:

Thu. Nov 16, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center

South entrance

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

Lung cancer awareness resource fair, noon- 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 in the South entrance at Milwaukee VA Medical Center.
• Walk-in screenings, with a radiologist to answer questions about the scan
• Demo of an ion robot used for diagnosing lung nodules
• Smoking cessation quit kits and information
• American Cancer Society booth
• Giant inflatable lungs
 8K Veterans are diagnosed and treated at VA for lung cancer each year. Come learn about VA's lung cancer national oncology program.

