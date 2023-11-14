Come learn about VA's lung cancer oncology program.

Lung cancer awareness resource fair, noon- 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 in the South entrance at Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

• Walk-in screenings, with a radiologist to answer questions about the scan

• Demo of an ion robot used for diagnosing lung nodules

• Smoking cessation quit kits and information

• American Cancer Society booth

• Giant inflatable lungs

8K Veterans are diagnosed and treated at VA for lung cancer each year. Come learn about VA's lung cancer national oncology program.