Lung cancer awareness resource fair
Come learn about VA's lung cancer oncology program.
When:
Thu. Nov 16, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center
South entrance
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Lung cancer awareness resource fair, noon- 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 in the South entrance at Milwaukee VA Medical Center.
• Walk-in screenings, with a radiologist to answer questions about the scan
• Demo of an ion robot used for diagnosing lung nodules
• Smoking cessation quit kits and information
• American Cancer Society booth
• Giant inflatable lungs
8K Veterans are diagnosed and treated at VA for lung cancer each year. Come learn about VA's lung cancer national oncology program.