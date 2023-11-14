Must have Veteran ID.

Soldiers' Angels event "Home of the Brave" celebrates Veterans Day 2023, 9-11 a.m. on Friday, Nov 17 in Matousek Auditorium at the Milwaukee VA.

Open to inpatient and outpatient Veterans, and employee Veterans.

There will be donuts, coffee and other giveaways while supplies last.

Soldiers’ Angels Home of the Brave is a campaign that works directly with the VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement and corporate partners to provide employees and employers the opportunity to show their gratitude for veterans on or around Veterans Day.

The mission of Soldiers’ Angels Home of the Brave is to honor and show gratitude to every generation of Veteran for the sacrifices made in service to our country.