Female Veteran Diva Day event

Make yourself a priority banner

A day just for female Veterans!

When:

Fri. Dec 1, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Bldg. 70, room B-39

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

Female Veterans are invited to attend 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1, in Bldg. 70, room B-39 at Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

The event will include light refreshments, free items, massage chair use and makeup demonstrations.

Questions? Call Voluntary Service at 414-384-2000 x41803.

