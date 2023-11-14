Female Veteran Diva Day event
A day just for female Veterans!
When:
Fri. Dec 1, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Bldg. 70, room B-39
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Female Veterans are invited to attend 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1, in Bldg. 70, room B-39 at Milwaukee VA Medical Center.
The event will include light refreshments, free items, massage chair use and makeup demonstrations.
Questions? Call Voluntary Service at 414-384-2000 x41803.