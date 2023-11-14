Healthy Teaching Kitchen's holiday cooking class Dec. 6

Registration required.

To register: contact Sandy at 1-414-384-2000, ext. 47387.

Register for food and fun at the Healthy Teaching Kitchen's holiday cooking class at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6 in the 3rd floor gym.



HTK staff will feature education about how to prepare a healthy, holiday meal and use up leftovers. The class will demonstrate a recipe for a shredded brussels sprouts and kale salad. Small samples will be provided.



This is an in-person cooking class held for Veterans enrolled in Zablocki VA Health Care. Registration is required. Space is limited so please call to reserve your spot.



Location: 3rd floor gym, bldg. 111, Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee.