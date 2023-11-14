Healthy Teaching Kitchen's holiday cooking class Dec. 13

Registration required.

To register: contact Sandy at 1-414-384-2000, ext. 47387.

Register for food and fun at the Healthy Teaching Kitchen's holiday cooking class at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6 in the 3rd floor gym.



HTK staff will feature education about how to prepare a healthy, holiday meal and use up leftovers. The class will demonstrate recipes for leftover turkey and wild rice skillet and sweet potato swirl pie bars. Small samples will be provided.



This is an in-person cooking class held for Veterans enrolled in Zablocki VA Health Care. Registration is required. Space is limited so please call to reserve your spot.



Location: 3rd floor gym, bldg. 111, Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee.