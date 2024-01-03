Veterans in Focus photography exhibit
When:
Tue. Jan 9, 2024, 8:00 am – 6:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
War Memorial Center
750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Veterans in treatment for homelessness, post-traumatic stress and other issues will display their photography work at the War Memorial Center as part of their recreation therapy and healing from the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. “Veterans in Focus” features the work of Veterans exploring the Milwaukee community through photography.
The photos will be on display 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Jan. 9-19, in the Veterans Gallery at the center, 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, on Milwaukee’s lakefront.
A special meet-and-greet with the Veteran photographers will be 11-11:45 a.m. Jan. 16.
In addition, the exhibit will be part of “Gallery Night MKE,” 5-9 p.m. Jan. 19, during which people can explore many of Milwaukee’s galleries and meet artists.
