Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance Jan. 10

The time is always right to do what is right.

Join us, Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 11:30 a.m. in the Milwaukee VA Medical Center Chapel as we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Come listen to Milwaukee VA employees as they share their personal expressions on the role Dr. King played in their lives.

Refreshments will be served.

Zablocki VA Health Care System ambulatory clinics, surgery, administration and outpatient clinics are CLOSED on this Federal holiday, Monday, Jan. 15.

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center’s Emergency Department remains available 24/7.