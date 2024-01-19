Women's Health virtual focus group: pregnancy support

Attention female Veterans

To participate, contact Women's Health at 414-384-2000, ext. 45665 or email IAMAFEMALEVETERAN@va.gov. Information on how to join the event via Microsoft Teams will be sent to you.

Are you thinking about getting pregnant? Wondering how the VA can support you during and after pregnancy?

Milwaukee VA will be holding a Women's Health virtual focus group at noon on Friday, Feb. 23 to discuss this topic.

Send us an email and register today!