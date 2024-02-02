Hiring Fair: Acute Inpatient & Mental Health Registered Nurses
This is a great opportunity on the Zablocki VA Nursing Team!
When:
Wed. Mar 6, 2024, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT
Where:
Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Matousek Auditorium
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Zablocki VA Medical Center invites you to our Acute Inpatient Division & Mental Health Registered Nurse Hiring Fair, 1-5 p.m. on Wed., March 6, 2024 in the Matousek Auditorium (Building 111).
Acute Inpatient Division & Mental Health are hiring RNs. Come to the Matousek Auditorium to talk about Federal benefits and other factors that will make you love working at the Milwaukee VA.
**This will be a HIRING EVENT**
• Bring your resume
• Nurse Managers will be interviewing applicants
• Meet with nursing staff representatives
• Unit information will be available
If you are unable to join us on Wed. March 6, please feel free to email your resume to: VHAMIWPCSNurseRecruiters@va.gov