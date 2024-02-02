Hiring Fair: Acute Inpatient & Mental Health Registered Nurses

This is a great opportunity on the Zablocki VA Nursing Team!

Zablocki VA Medical Center invites you to our Acute Inpatient Division & Mental Health Registered Nurse Hiring Fair, 1-5 p.m. on Wed., March 6, 2024 in the Matousek Auditorium (Building 111).

Acute Inpatient Division & Mental Health are hiring RNs. Come to the Matousek Auditorium to talk about Federal benefits and other factors that will make you love working at the Milwaukee VA.

**This will be a HIRING EVENT**

• Bring your resume

• Nurse Managers will be interviewing applicants

• Meet with nursing staff representatives

• Unit information will be available

If you are unable to join us on Wed. March 6, please feel free to email your resume to: VHAMIWPCSNurseRecruiters@va.gov