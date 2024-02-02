Hiring Fair: Community Living Center (RECC Division) Registered Nurses

This is a great opportunity to be on the Zablocki VA Nursing Team!

Zablocki VA Medical Center invites you to our Community Living Center (RECC Division) Registered Nurse Hiring Fair, 1-5 p.m. on Wed. April 3, 2024 in the Matousek Auditorium (Building 111).

Community Living Center (RECC Division) is hiring Registered Nurses. Come to the Matousek Auditorium to talk about Federal benefits and other factors that will make you love working at the Milwaukee VA.

**This will be a HIRING EVENT**

• Bring your resume

• Nurse Managers will be interviewing applicants

• Meet with nursing staff representatives

• Unit information available

If you are unable to join us on Wed., April 3, please feel free to email your resume to: VHAMIWPCSNurseRecruiters@va.gov