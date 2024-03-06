21st Annual Performance Improvement Fair
Come see what the buzz is all about!
When:
Thu. May 2, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center
3rd floor gym
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
You're invited to the 21st Annual Performance Improvement Fair, 10 a.m.. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 2 in the 3rd floor Rec Hall Room 3435.
Showcasing projects using improvement methodology, High Reliability Organization principles, Lean, A3 and PDSA Integrating EBP/research.
