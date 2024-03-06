Skip to Content

21st Annual Performance Improvement Fair

Banner for 21st Annual Performance Improvement Fair

Come see what the buzz is all about!

When:

Thu. May 2, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center

3rd floor gym

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

You're invited to the 21st Annual Performance Improvement Fair, 10 a.m.. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 2 in the 3rd floor Rec Hall Room 3435.

Showcasing projects using improvement methodology, High Reliability Organization principles, Lean, A3 and PDSA Integrating EBP/research.

This event is free.

