Whole Health retreat

Whole Health will host their biggest event of the year! Celebrating Whole Health Month, this hospital-wide event will promote the numerous well-being programs our facility offers to Veterans and staff.

There will be several events on this day to include education booths and experiential sessions. Save the date and stay tuned for more information!

The VA community will have a chance to learn more about the well-being programs offered at the Zablocki VA!

10 a.m. Pain Psychology: Strategies for Regaining Control Over Your Life

11 a.m. Live your Best Life Whole Health

Learn about the Whole Health approach to care.

11:30 a.m. Veteran Panel

Veterans talk about the positive impact of Whole Health well-being.

12:30 p.m. Tai Chi

Mixed martial arts with meditation to promote a healthy energy flow and improve balance.

1 p.m. Chair Exercise

Experience a new way to exercise.

1:30 p.m. Walk a Mile or More

A fun exercise experience

Other offerings:

Clinical Hypnotherapy

Health Coaching

Healing Touch

Personal Health Inventory

...and much more!

For more information, call 1-888-469-6614, extension 43611.