Celebrating Whole Health Month
Whole Health retreat
When:
Wed. Apr 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Various location, South entrance
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Whole Health will host their biggest event of the year! Celebrating Whole Health Month, this hospital-wide event will promote the numerous well-being programs our facility offers to Veterans and staff.
There will be several events on this day to include education booths and experiential sessions. Save the date and stay tuned for more information!
The VA community will have a chance to learn more about the well-being programs offered at the Zablocki VA!
10 a.m. Pain Psychology: Strategies for Regaining Control Over Your Life
11 a.m. Live your Best Life Whole Health
Learn about the Whole Health approach to care.
11:30 a.m. Veteran Panel
Veterans talk about the positive impact of Whole Health well-being.
12:30 p.m. Tai Chi
Mixed martial arts with meditation to promote a healthy energy flow and improve balance.
1 p.m. Chair Exercise
Experience a new way to exercise.
1:30 p.m. Walk a Mile or More
A fun exercise experience
Other offerings:
Clinical Hypnotherapy
Health Coaching
Healing Touch
Personal Health Inventory
...and much more!
For more information, call 1-888-469-6614, extension 43611.
