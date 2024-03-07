14th Annual VA 2K Rock & Roll

Supporting homeless Veteran programs and Wellness

Join us, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 for VA's 2K Walk & Roll event starting at Milwaukee VA's Lake Wheeler pavilion.

This is a free, self-paced, two-kilometer (1.24 miles) walk on Milwaukee VA campus with rolling start times.

This event is open to Veterans and employees.

There will be wellness activities, resource tables, music and food vendor options.

The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of cleaning items, storage containers or monetary donations. See our donation website: https://www.va.gov/.../work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/...

The VA2K Walk & Roll event is presented by the Employee Whole Health Program and inspires Veterans and VA Staff to live healthier lifestyles and reduce preventable injuries and illnesses.