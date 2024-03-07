Wellness Power Hour: Veteran and Employee Education
Live cooking demonstration
When:
Wed. Mar 20, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:50 pm CT
Where:
Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Matousek Auditorium
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Healthy Teaching Kitchen cooking demo will be held live in Matousek auditorium at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.
Presented By: Mandi Stayner, MS, RD & Sandy Raguse, DTR
Featured Topic:
Plant-based eating, budget-friendly foods, and sustainable eating principles.
Food Demonstration: Plant-Based Lentil Tacos
*Please Note: Food samples available only for Veterans and Veteran employees.
*Drop-in or request an appointment to be placed contact 414-384-2000, ext. 43611
Also available virtually:
LINK TO Join Webex meeting: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/wbxmjs/joinservice/sites/veteransaffairs/meeting/download/80b2689d29a841d9b793b5a77d005807?siteurl=veteransaffairs&MTID=mb4c8ad46554144236dc1a683fc11230e
Session number: 2760 676 17 43
Session password: Wholehealth23-24
