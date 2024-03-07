Skip to Content

Wellness Power Hour: Veteran and Employee Education

Lentil tacos on serving board

Live cooking demonstration

When:

Wed. Mar 20, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:50 pm CT

Where:

Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Matousek Auditorium

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

Healthy Teaching Kitchen cooking demo will be held live in Matousek auditorium at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. 

Presented By: Mandi Stayner, MS, RD & Sandy Raguse, DTR

 

Featured Topic: 

Plant-based eating, budget-friendly foods, and sustainable eating principles.

Food Demonstration:  Plant-Based Lentil Tacos

 

*Please Note: Food samples available only for Veterans and Veteran employees.

*Drop-in or request an appointment to be placed contact 414-384-2000, ext. 43611

Also available virtually:

LINK TO Join Webex meeting: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/wbxmjs/joinservice/sites/veteransaffairs/meeting/download/80b2689d29a841d9b793b5a77d005807?siteurl=veteransaffairs&MTID=mb4c8ad46554144236dc1a683fc11230e

Session number:  2760 676 17 43

Session password:  Wholehealth23-24

 

 

