Wellness Power Hour: Veteran and Employee Education

Live cooking demonstration

Healthy Teaching Kitchen cooking demo will be held live in Matousek auditorium at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

Presented By: Mandi Stayner, MS, RD & Sandy Raguse, DTR

Featured Topic:

Plant-based eating, budget-friendly foods, and sustainable eating principles.

Food Demonstration: Plant-Based Lentil Tacos

*Please Note: Food samples available only for Veterans and Veteran employees.

*Drop-in or request an appointment to be placed contact 414-384-2000, ext. 43611

Also available virtually:

LINK TO Join Webex meeting: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/wbxmjs/joinservice/sites/veteransaffairs/meeting/download/80b2689d29a841d9b793b5a77d005807?siteurl=veteransaffairs&MTID=mb4c8ad46554144236dc1a683fc11230e

Session number: 2760 676 17 43

Session password: Wholehealth23-24