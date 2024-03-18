National Vietnam War Veterans Day observance
Honoring service, valor and sacrifice.
When:
Fri. Mar 29, 2024, 9:45 am – 10:30 am CT
Where:
Wood National Cemetery, Soldiers and Sailors Monument (obelisk)
5000 W National Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Join us, at the Soldiers and Sailors monument in Wood National Cemetery on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, 9:45 a.m. on March 29 at for a wreath-laying ceremony.
We will honor the service and sacrifice of our Vietnam Veterans and pay our respects to those that did not return home.
