National Vietnam War Veterans Day observance

National Vietnam War Veterans Day banner with background of Vietnam Memorial wall names

Honoring service, valor and sacrifice.

When:

Fri. Mar 29, 2024, 9:45 am – 10:30 am CT

Where:

Wood National Cemetery, Soldiers and Sailors Monument (obelisk)

5000 W National Ave.

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

Join us, at the Soldiers and Sailors monument in Wood National Cemetery on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, 9:45 a.m. on March 29 at for a wreath-laying ceremony.

We will honor the service and sacrifice of our Vietnam Veterans and pay our respects to those that did not return home.

The event is open to the public.

