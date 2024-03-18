Medal of Honor Day: meet and greet with Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Veteran Gary Wetzel
Above and beyond the call of duty.
When:
Mon. Mar 25, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm MT
Where:
Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center
South Entrance, by C-wing elevator
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
You are invited to meet and greet Medal of Honor recipient, U.S. Army Veteran Gary Wetzel at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center South Entrance, by the C bank elevator from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Medal of Honor Day, Monday, March 25.
The Medal of Honor is the highest medal awarded by the United States President to acknowledge service members that have distinguished themselves by gallantry and intrepidity.
Read Wetzel's Medal of Honor citation here: https://mohmuseum.org/medal_of_honor/gary-wetzel/See more events