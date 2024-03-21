The public is invited to a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 27, 2024, at Wood National Cemetery on the Milwaukee VA campus, 5000 W. National Ave.

The solemn event honors fallen Veterans, their families, and those prisoners of war or missing in action who never made it home.

The Milwaukee American Legion Band will give a pre-ceremony concert starting at 9 a.m., and the official Memorial Day program starts at 9:25 a.m.

Limited seating is available at the outdoor event.

VA honors our Veterans and service members with the solemn dignity and respect they have earned through their service and sacrifice.

Members of the public are advised to arrive early and be prepared for a short walk from the parking area.

For more information about the Memorial Day ceremony, contact The Cemetery Office at 414-382-5300 or woodnationalcemetery@va.gov