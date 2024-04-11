Nurse hiring fair for Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Center (SCI/D)

This is a great opportunity to be on the Zablocki VA Nursing Team!

When: Wed. Apr 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: SCI/D Center, Building 144 (North side of the Medical Center) 5000 West National Avenue Milwaukee, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





Zablocki VA Medical Center invites you to our Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Center (SCI/D) Nurse recruitment Hiring Fair, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Wed. April 17, 2024 in the SCI/D Building 144 (Attached on the North side of Milwaukee VA Medical Center)

Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Center is hiring Nurses. RN/LPN/NA

Come to building 144, the SCI/D building to talk about Federal benefits and other factors that will make you love working at the Milwaukee VA.

**This will be a HIRING EVENT**

• Bring your resume

• Nurse Managers will be interviewing applicants

• Meet with nursing staff representatives

• Unit information available

If you are unable to join us on Wed., April 17, please feel free to email your resume to: VHAMIWPCSNurseRecruiters@va.gov

For information about VA's Spinal Cord Injuries and Disorders System of Care: www.sci.va.gov/