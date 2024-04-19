Leading the charge for better care, better health

When: Tue. Apr 30, 2024, 12:15 pm – 1:15 pm CT Where: Matousek for presentation, East entrance for morning refreshments 5000 West National Avenue Milwaukee, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





Last fall, VA's Million Veteran Program hit its goal of enrolling 1 million Veterans. And the Milwaukee VA was a big part of that, enrolling more than 20,000 Veterans locally.

To celebrate, Dr. Sumitra Muralidhar, director of the national MVP program, will be at the Milwaukee VA to meet with Veterans and share some of the great work MVP has contributed to.

All are invited to hear her presentation, to begin at 12:15 p.m. April 30 in Matousek Auditorium.

In addition, coffee and doughnuts** will be available to all outside the East Entrance (weather permitting) starting at 7:30 a.m. on April 30. (In case of inclement weather, this will move inside to the South Entrance.)

MVP is a national research program that looks at how genes, lifestyle, military experiences and exposures affect health and wellness in Veterans.

**while supplies last