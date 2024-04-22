Nursing recruitment: resume drop-off event
Serve those who served our country.
When:
Wed. May 8, 2024, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT
Where:
South Entrance
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Nurse recruitment will have a drop-off table set up 1-5 p.m. in the South Entrance of Milwaukee VA Medical Center, building 111 on Wed. May 8, 2024.
This is a great opportunity to submit your resume or get additional information about a nursing career with VA.
Take a look at all VA can offer you, and pursue a nursing opportunity that will push your talent to exciting new heights.: https://vacareers.va.gov/careers/nursing-jobs/
• Bring your resume
• VA Nursing ambassadors will be available to answer questions
• Unit information
If you are unable to join us on Wed., May 8, please feel free to email your resume to: VHAMIWPCSNurseRecruiters@va.gov