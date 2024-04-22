Nursing recruitment: resume drop-off event

Serve those who served our country.

When: Wed. May 8, 2024, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT Where: South Entrance 5000 West National Avenue Milwaukee, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





Nurse recruitment will have a drop-off table set up 1-5 p.m. in the South Entrance of Milwaukee VA Medical Center, building 111 on Wed. May 8, 2024.

This is a great opportunity to submit your resume or get additional information about a nursing career with VA.

Take a look at all VA can offer you, and pursue a nursing opportunity that will push your talent to exciting new heights.: https://vacareers.va.gov/careers/nursing-jobs/

• Bring your resume

• VA Nursing ambassadors will be available to answer questions

• Unit information

If you are unable to join us on Wed., May 8, please feel free to email your resume to: VHAMIWPCSNurseRecruiters@va.gov