Harm Reduction Day

When: Tue. May 7, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Building 111, South Entrance; Building 43 5000 West National Avenue Milwaukee, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





Resources for Veterans struggling with addiction and self-destructive behaviors will be showcased at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center May 7 on International Harm Reduction Day.

The event will feature the innovative Harm Reduction Safe Box, which is a kit Veterans can fill with whatever medications or other tools they might need.