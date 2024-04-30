Skip to Content

Harm Reduction Day

Four people and a police dog pose with a Harm Reduction Safe Box.

When:

Tue. May 7, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Building 111, South Entrance; Building 43

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

Resources for Veterans struggling with addiction and self-destructive behaviors will be showcased at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center May 7 on International Harm Reduction Day.

The event will feature the innovative Harm Reduction Safe Box, which is a kit Veterans can fill with whatever medications or other tools they might need.

