PACT Act Q&A

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT Where: 2851 University Avenue Green Bay, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Milo C. Huempfner Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic Cost: Free





On May 15, 2024, from 1 to 3 p.m., the Milo C. Huempfner Green Bay VA Health Care Center will be holding an informational session event related to the PACT Act and toxic exposures.

At this event, you will have an opportunity to participate in an informational and Q&A session with Jim McLain, executive director of the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee, representatives from the Veterans Benefit Administration and Veterans Health Administration eligibility/enrollment and toxic exposure navigators. There will also be staff available to enroll new Veterans, as well as staff available to complete the toxic exposure screening.

Through the PACT Act, VA has expanded health care to millions of Veterans. This expansion allows for eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras. There are multiple presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic exposures.