Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Special Emphasis Program

When: Tue. May 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT Where: 3rd floor recreation hall 5000 West National Avenue Milwaukee, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





Join us in the third floor recreation hall for a celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander heritage with Zablocki VA's Special Emphasis Program, noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 at Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave.

Zablocki VA enrolled Veterans, caregivers and employees are welcome to participate in this event.

The event will include interactive displays, a cultural experience and Polynesian review by a local hula organization, music, tastes, spices, recipes and photo opportunities.

The AANHPI community comprises culturally and linguistically diverse people, representing populations from multiple countries and islands. Within this community there are an estimated 380,000 Veterans of AANHPI descent.

As we celebrate this month, let us remember these Veterans who have served our country with distinction and honor. We also acknowledge AANHPI employees, whose dedication and expertise contribute to our mission of providing excellent care to our Veterans.

