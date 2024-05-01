Women's Health virtual focus group: Infertility

Eligibility and Benefits; Q&A session.

When: Tue. Jun 18, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





Register Milwaukee VA will hold a Women's Health virtual focus group 5-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18 to discuss Infertility, Eligibility and Benefits with a Q&A session.

To participate, contact Women's Health at , ext. 45665 or email IAMAFEMALEVETERAN@va.gov.

Register and information for how to join the event via Microsoft Teams will be sent to you.

Milwaukee VA will hold a Women's Health virtual focus group 5-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18 to discuss Infertility, Eligibility and Benefits with a Q&A session.

To participate, contact Women's Health at 414-384-2000, ext. 45665 or email IAMAFEMALEVETERAN@va.gov.

Information on how to join the event via Microsoft Teams will be sent to you.