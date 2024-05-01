Skip to Content

Women's Health virtual focus group: Infertility

Tue. Jun 18, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT

This is an online event.

Free

Milwaukee VA will hold a Women's Health virtual focus group 5-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18 to discuss Infertility, Eligibility and Benefits with a Q&A session.
To participate, contact Women's Health at , ext. 45665 or email IAMAFEMALEVETERAN@va.gov.
Register and information for how to join the event via Microsoft Teams will be sent to you. 

