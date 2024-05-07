VA Research Week: Science Fair featuring New Berlin Eisenhower High School
It's VA Research Week!
When:
Fri. May 17, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Matousek Auditorium
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Join us for Milwaukee VA's Research Week's Science Fair, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Matousek Auditorium.
Browse through the poster board presentations of various VA Research projects.
New Berlin Eisenhauer High School research group will be present; they took 2nd place at Nationals!