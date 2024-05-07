Skip to Content

VA Research Week: Science Fair featuring New Berlin Eisenhower High School

It's VA Research Week!

When:

Fri. May 17, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Matousek Auditorium

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

Join us for Milwaukee VA's Research Week's Science Fair, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Matousek Auditorium.
Browse through the poster board presentations of various VA Research projects.
New Berlin Eisenhauer High School research group will be present; they took 2nd place at Nationals!

