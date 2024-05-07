VA Research Week: Translational Research Unit Open House

It's VA Research Week!

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Repeats Where: TRU- Building 111, 5th Floor rooms 5414-5423 5000 West National Avenue Milwaukee, WI





Join us for a behind the scenes look at Milwaukee VA Medical Center's Translational Research Unit 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 16.

VA-TRU is a resource for clinical investigators working with both Veterans and non-Veterans.

Located on the fifth floor of the VA Medical Center, the unit consists of three fully equipped exam rooms and a laboratory specimen processing room.

The Open House will be held in Building 111, 5th Floor rooms 5414-5423.

VA-TRU is currently participating in multiple studies including the Million Veteran Program (MVP). The MVP is a national study that has enrolled one million Veteran volunteers from across the country to study how genes affect health.