Walk together to end stroke!

When: Wed. May 22, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm CT Where: Meet at South Entrance at noon. 5000 West National Avenue Milwaukee, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





Veterans and employees are invited to meet at the South Entrance of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center at noon for a 1 mile walk around the VA campus (weather permitting).

Wear red, if you can for National Stroke Awareness Month.