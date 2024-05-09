Skip to Content

Milwaukee VA's Juneteenth Celebration

Logo and banner for Juneteenth Freedom Day

There will be food trucks, vendors, games and so much more!

When:

Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm CT

Where:

South Entrance

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

Let's celebrate Juneteenth Freedom Day! 

Join us, on Thursday, June 13 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the South Entrance of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. 

Juneteenth, on June 19 is a federal holiday held in commemoration of the day when all slaves in America were finally freed and the institution of slavery finally began to legally crumble across the entire country. 

