Milwaukee VA's Juneteenth Celebration
There will be food trucks, vendors, games and so much more!
When:
Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm CT
Where:
South Entrance
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Let's celebrate Juneteenth Freedom Day!
Join us, on Thursday, June 13 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the South Entrance of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.
Juneteenth, on June 19 is a federal holiday held in commemoration of the day when all slaves in America were finally freed and the institution of slavery finally began to legally crumble across the entire country.