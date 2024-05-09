Milwaukee VA's Juneteenth Celebration

There will be food trucks, vendors, games and so much more!

When: Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm CT Where: South Entrance 5000 West National Avenue Milwaukee, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





Let's celebrate Juneteenth Freedom Day!

Join us, on Thursday, June 13 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the South Entrance of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.



Juneteenth, on June 19 is a federal holiday held in commemoration of the day when all slaves in America were finally freed and the institution of slavery finally began to legally crumble across the entire country.