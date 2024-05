Come enjoy this free musical performance!

When: Thu. May 23, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT Where: Unity Chapel 5000 West National Avenue Milwaukee, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





Sinfonia Orchestra will perform a free concert in the Milwaukee VA Unity Chapel at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 23.

West Allis - West Milwaukee Sinfonia is an orchestra group for string players in high school, college and beyond who have prior experience in playing violin, viola, cello or bass.