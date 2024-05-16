VA Friends and Family: Service and Picnic
You're invited!
When:
Sun. Jun 23, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm CT
Where:
Unity Chapel for Services and Lake Wheeler Pavilion for the Picnic
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
The 2024 VA Friends and Family: Service and Picnic event will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23.
Join us for Catholic Service at 8:30 a.m. or Protestant Service at 10 a.m. , Picnic to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Lake Wheeler Pavilion, north of the medical center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee.
Food, games, music and fun for all ages!
Questions or for more information, contact Unity Chapel: 414-384-2000, or 1-888-469-6614 ext. 42160.