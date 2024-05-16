Skip to Content

VA Friends and Family: Service and Picnic

Panoramic view Milwaukee VA and Lake Wheeler.

You're invited!

When:

Sun. Jun 23, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm CT

Where:

Unity Chapel for Services and Lake Wheeler Pavilion for the Picnic

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

The 2024 VA Friends and Family: Service and Picnic event will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23.
Join us for Catholic Service at 8:30 a.m. or Protestant Service at 10 a.m. , Picnic to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Lake Wheeler Pavilion, north of the medical center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee.
Food, games, music and fun for all ages!
Questions or for more information, contact Unity Chapel: 414-384-2000, or 1-888-469-6614 ext. 42160.
 

Last updated: